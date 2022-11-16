Along with millions of other homeowners throughout the state I will take out my checkbook this month and pay my property taxes. I’m in no rush, so I use paper and let my payment slowly make its way through the mail and processing system.
I don’t mind the substantial expense every six months. I’m fortunate to own a home and I know my tax dollars support important public functions.
The San Mateo County tax collector provides a colorful pie chart that clearly explains how the nearly $3 billion collected locally is distributed. Almost half of the property taxes in San Mateo County support public schools, the backbone of American democracy. The remainder buoys the general funds of the county, cities and special districts to pay first responders, maintain roads, improve public health, deal with sewage and so much more.
Counties throughout the state levy a 1 percent tax on the assessed value of property. Additional fees for special districts, public works projects and repayment of voter-approved bonds bring the typical property tax bill closer to 1.25 percent. Limits on increases in assessed value mandated by Proposition 13 bring the effective tax rate well below 1 percent of true market value for the typical property owner.
In a state where the median home value is more than $600,000 and in counties like San Mateo where the figure is well above $1 million, even a fraction of a percent adds up to a substantial bill.
My willingness to pay my fair share notwithstanding, I paused to take a closer look at the 11 different fees on my bill. One line caught my attention: “CAB USD MEAS B 2015-20.” Cost: $150.
Voters overwhelmingly approved Measure B, a parcel tax to support local schools, in 2014. Clearly, though, the tax expired two years ago.
Even though I know voters approved an extension of the parcel tax by an even wider margin in 2019, I think an agency responsible for collecting so much money should get the details right, so I decided to try and get some answers. That decision led me down a winding path of government operations and left me with an unsatisfied feeling.
I called the phone number listed right next to the out-of-date charge on my bill. That took me to SCI Consulting Group, a financial services firm based in the East Bay. Its website makes it clear how the phone number of a private firm ended up on my tax bill. “SCI Consulting Group assists public agencies with the implementation of revenue measures to secure comprehensive funding.”
The helpful person who answered my call took some information and put me on hold while she looked into the question. After several minutes the reply was, “We don’t know why it’s showing up like that.”
Not wanting to leave me at a complete loss, the SCI representative told me that the consultant who handles Cabrillo Unified would be out for a few weeks but would call me back in mid-November.
With my bill due by Nov. 1 this didn’t seem adequate even if tax collectors allow payments to arrive six weeks late without penalty. I went to the county website in hopes of finding an explanation.
By now I also had a second question about the Cabrillo Unified charges on my bill. A separate line lists “Cabrillo USD Bond” at a rate of 0.0791000 percent but no associated phone number for questions. This fee seems to be the combination of Measure S passed in June 2012 and Measure M passed six years later.
The ballot information for those measures asked voters to pay $45 and $52 per $100,000 in assessed property value to cover the costs for much-needed facilities improvements in the school district.
By my calculation the measures should cost me $97 but the rate on the bill comes out to $79.10 per $100,000. I’m not complaining about the discount but added the puzzle to my notes.
The county assessor’s website offers a useful live chat link so I initiated my next attempt to find answers there. The response was remarkably quick and the real person on the other end did their best. “Please contact the (school) district. The telephone number is on your tax bill,” she recommended.
I pointed out that the number on the bill, even in the pink box that says, “Contact the District Office,” is for a consulting firm that couldn’t answer my questions. The agent referred me to the tax collector’s office and left me feeling she genuinely wanted to help me.
The county does an excellent job of explaining the complicated property tax process. Anyone who is interested can visit the websites and learn that the assessor determines the value of property and passes that information to the controller. The controller calculates all of the fees that apply to the property address and passes the amounts due to the tax collector who sends out the bills.
The tax collector website also has a live chat function and again the county came through with an immediate response to my inquiry. Another apologetic agent informed me that my issues fall outside the scope of their office and gave me the phone number to contact the controller’s office.
The recording at that number offers various options. I pressed 2 for property tax and listened to information that directed me back to the two other county offices before choosing option No. 4, “for questions about bonds.” That choice led to a voicemail with the message that the person at that number “does not subscribe to the service.”
I’ve mailed my check, but I’m still waiting for the callback from SCI Consulting and still don’t completely understand the charges on my bill.
