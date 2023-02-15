Año Nuevo State Park

Photographers arrived before sunrise on Sunday for a chance to get close to elephant seals at Año Nuevo State Park. It was a special occasion arranged by the Coastside State Parks Association.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Año Nuevo State Park south of Pescadero is busy this time of year, and not just for humans. By 6 on any given morning, the hundreds of northern elephant seals are causing a racket on the beach.

Young pups, already hundreds of pounds, screech, nurse and play. Meanwhile, fully grown males the size of small cars bellow at one another between mating and the occasional fight. The ruckus continues all day.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

