Año Nuevo State Park south of Pescadero is busy this time of year, and not just for humans. By 6 on any given morning, the hundreds of northern elephant seals are causing a racket on the beach.
Young pups, already hundreds of pounds, screech, nurse and play. Meanwhile, fully grown males the size of small cars bellow at one another between mating and the occasional fight. The ruckus continues all day.
Susan Blake is a California State Parks interpreter at Año Nuevo and coordinates its docent program. At peak season, the park leads 18 tours a day. On Sunday morning, Blake led a pre-dawn Sunrise Photography Tour that serves as a fundraiser for the Coastside State Parks Association. Like the eight people who took part, waking up at 5 a.m., driving to the park and photographing the animals for three hours, she is fascinated by the mammals.
December through March is the elephant seals’ breeding season when males and pregnant females lug themselves on shore at Año Nuevo. Pups are born in early December while males battle for supremacy. Mothers nurse their offspring for a month before finding another mate.
At the peak of the breeding season, about 4,000 elephant seals lounge across the park. On Sunday morning, roughly 400 were visible on a south-facing stretch of coastline. But unlike some animal migrations that have gone uninterrupted for innumerable years, this seal population is relatively new to the area.
Northern elephant seals were once hunted to near extinction for the oil in their blubber, and the species was actually declared extinct in 1884. A few were discovered on small islands along Baja. In the late 1800s, it’s estimated fewer than 200 remained. But when the Mexican government passed laws to protect the seals in 1922, followed shortly by the United States, the population rebounded.
Elephant seals were first sighted at Año Nuevo Island in 1955. The first pup was born there in 1961. Today, around 10,000 elephant seals come to this park, located on the southern point of the San Mateo County coast. They come throughout the year to breed, give birth and molt their old skin. The largest males can grow up to 13 feet long and weigh up to 4,500 pounds. When they move, they look like undulating tree trunks. Some unfortunate pups are knocked over like bowling pins when the big boys lumber past looking for a fight or a potential mate.
As the elephant seal population has grown, so have the services in the park. There are 140 active docents at Año Nuevo. Blake has spent the past two years here as an interpreter. For 14 years she worked as an aide and interpreter at Big Basin State Park before the CZU Lightning Complex Fires destroyed her home and much of the park in August 2020.
On Sunday, Blake explained the many unique adaptations these mammals use to survive in ocean depths and on sandy beaches. They typically dive for 20 minutes looking for food at a depth of 1,000 to 2,000 feet, searching for rays, fish, squid, and even small sharks.
The seals here have attracted researchers and wildlife enthusiasts alike over the past few decades. Susan McConnell, one of the photographers who signed up for the sunrise tour, is an accomplished neurobiology professor at Stanford University. She’s also a big fan of the elephant seals and was once a docent at Año Nuevo.
She’s fascinated by how far the elephant seals migrate for food. Each year females go to the middle of the Pacific Ocean while males head to the Gulf of Alaska. At the same time, she’s entertained by the “soap opera” that plays out on the beach. She’s a regular at these sunrise tours and has been coming for at least the last five years.
“A lot of people think the bulls are so ugly, but I’m all about how they’re beautiful and amazing,” she said, laughing.
McConnell is currently teaching a conservation photography course at Stanford, what she called “using images to raise awareness for biodiversity, sustainability, and conservation issues.” The images she took on Sunday will probably go online with general information about the elephant seals, she said.
“The fact that these animals travel so far to their feeding grounds and come back to this beach every year, it’s extraordinary,” she said.
