Joe Salcedo was in a dark place when he came to Half Moon Bay. For the past three years, he spent nights in his car and on the streets of San Francisco. Battling substance abuse and suffering head trauma after a bad fall, he knew he needed a change in his life.
He got in his car and headed south. He found a new direction in his life on the Coastside. It started with Abundant Grace Coastside Worker. Executive Director Eric DeBode showed him a new transitional housing center where he could get back on his feet.
“I’m really thankful for this place,” Salcedo said. “The program works.”
Salcedo said he's been abusing substances for about 25 years and is now in a recovery program with El Centro de Libertad, another essentially services nonprofit in town. With a roof over his head at the Coast House, a relatively new transitional housing facility on Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay, combined with Abundant Grace’s entrepreneurship and farm programs, he found some stability after a life of turmoil. He said he’s now reconnecting with his 12-year-old daughter.
“I’m 56 years old, and during the whole time I couldn’t find anything to help me get better and change,” said Salcedo, tears coming to his eyes as he reflected on his struggles. “I think that all the other cities should look at what San Mateo has done. They’re opening up hotels to the homeless community, and they can look at a new opportunity.”
Salcedo shared his story with a throng of reporters and city and county officials last week who attended a tour of the Coast House, San Mateo County’s only transitional housing center on the coast.
Among the crowd was U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, who has represented the Peninsula for more than 40 years. Speier announced in November that she would not be seeking reelection during the 2022 midterm elections. She played a key role in creating a homeless services organization called Shelter Network in 1987 that eventually became LifeMoves. Today, the nonprofit operates 26 shelters across San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Speier commended nonprofit leaders and county and city officials for collaborating to reduce homelessness in the region.
“There should not be people in the streets and under bridges and overpasses,” Speier said. “We’ve got to fix this.”
In December 2020, San Mateo County purchased the former Coastside Inn and ran a four-month transitional housing pilot before LifeMoves took over. To date, LifeMoves has served 100 people since the Coast House opened in mid-April 2021. As of last week, the 51-room operation has 51 people residing there, all of whom were previously homeless in the Coastside region. The shelter has a total capacity of 114 people, but with new bunk beds installed in each room, it could house up to 200 people.
“We know good things can happen once we get a roof over somebody’s head,” said San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy, noting that the county’s long-term goal is to convert the site into affordable housing.
“We are so happy that this could be done,” Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock said. “We’ve been working on this issue of unsheltered folks for several years, and when this opportunity came up we decided to jump on it.”
As of last week, 27 people who started in Coast House have moved into permanent housing elsewhere, mostly in Pacifica, Daly City, said LifeMoves Program Manager Anna Kelleher. The average duration for a resident at the Coast House is between four to five months. There are currently three families there, and three more people are expected to leave this week. Thirty people remain on the waiting list, the most since the operation started, Kelleher said.
Most of the residents are seniors, with an average age of 69. The range spans from age 21 to 88. Many deal with some kind of underlying medical or mental health issue, Kelleher said. Staff noted most of the former residents often don’t get employment when they move out. To pay rent, in some instances the San Mateo County Housing Authority provides Emergency Housing Vouchers that are funded by the CARES Act. Depending on employment status and landlord’s flexibility, the housing can be paid for the remainder of the recipient’s life, so long as they pay a portion of their income to rent, Kelleher said.
“Federal and state governments can generate the money and get it out, but unless they have partners who are creative and talented, it doesn’t get spent right,” Speier said.
For many who enter the program, the former hotel rooms provide a newfound private respite. LifeMoves Director of Shelters and Services Jacob Stone said partnerships with local nonprofits like Abundant Grace and the city are key to serving those in need. Residents get three meals a day and meet regularly with case managers, who do everything from helping connect them to counseling programs to applying to health care and job training to receiving Social Security.
“You'll see pictures of folks with their new keys, and some have never paid rent or had a key for decades on end,” Stone said. “To us, that’s a success.”
“I was really fortunate to find myself where I could find a new direction and resources,” Salcedo said. “And this is where it happened.”
(1) comment
"Joe Salcedo was in a dark place when he came to Half Moon Bay. For the past three years, he spent nights in his car and on the streets of San Francisco.... 51 people residing there, all of whom were previously homeless in the Coastside region"
So which is it? Or, are they considering San Francisco part if the "Coastside" now?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.