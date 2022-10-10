There is a new king of the pumpkin world today. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minn., towed a massive gourd to Half Moon Bay that tipped the scales at the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off at an astounding 2,560 pounds. That is 369 pounds more than last year’s big winner.
Gienger knew he had a massive gourd on his hands as the growing season continued. On Sept. 25, he told Facebook friends he was bringing the pumpkin he called “Maverick” to Half Moon Bay.
(2) comments
Fun fact.
Anoka, Minnesota is the Halloween Capital of the World:--https://anokahalloween.com/
Where’s the photo?!!!
PLEASE
