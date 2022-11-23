I absolutely love helping people find their ancestors through searching records on Ancestry.com. So many records are available including birth, marriage, death, draft cards and census.
At the Senior Center we have available the deluxe edition, which includes newspaper.com and Fold3 military records. We have a high-quality scanner and printers. You can learn to edit and crop your pictures for your tree. To create charts and reports, we have the up-to-date Family Tree Maker Program.
Through research I found that my father, Lt. Robert Kendall MacKirdy, had served in the European Theater during World War II as chief interpreter on the aerial photo interpretation team. The information of targets was then radioed to artillery and air bombardment units.
I learned that my grandfather, Col. Howard Spencer MacKirdy, as an Army officer, with his new bride, chaperoned 19 French and German war brides from France across the ocean at the end of World War I.
I learned that my third great-grandfather, Robert McKirdy, was born in Rothsay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. He came to America in 1842 with his wife and six young children. McKirdys have lived on Stanley Street in New Britain, Conn., for four generations.
Another interesting discovery was on my mother’s side of the family. In the 1885 New Jersey state census, her grandparents' family is together with four children in Bayonne, N.J. Then, her young father and his siblings were abandoned by their mother while their father was in the hospital. They were sent to orphanages in New Jersey. Doing research for this, I learned about a time in U.S. history that I knew nothing about.
Everyone has heard about the Pony Express in school. It only lasted 18 months. But for 75 years the Orphan Trains operated, relocating 250,000 children from the New York area to the farming families in the Midwest. For some they would soon be off the streets in the city and working on farms in the country.
My grandfather, Bill Harding, age 10, and siblings Frank, 12, and Margaret, 14, were placed on Orphan Trains bound for Nebraska by the Children’s Aid Society. Along the way at each stop, all the children would line up on the station platform and families would choose them. Since my relatives were very small for their ages, no one picked them until the final stop in Nebraska. Three different families finally took in the three siblings as helpers on their farms. The 1900 census shows 15-year-old Bill Harding with a Christian German family in Schuyler, Neb. In the 1930 census he is a preacher and married with three children in Walnut, Iowa.
With DNA testing, I made another discovery. My Harding cousins and I had a DNA match with George Bjorgen in Washington. Who was he? One of my cousins asked for and received information about the three orphaned Harding siblings from the Children’s Aid Society in New Jersey. There was a page of information on each. Margaret’s record showed that she had married Asa Dorrah in Nebraska. I checked George’s tree, and there were his grandparents, Asa Dorrah and Margaret Harding. Wow! We had found Margaret’s family.
After contacting him, we met George and his wife, Heidi, in Washington, and had a great time sharing pictures and stories. George had no idea he had so many more relatives. My grandfather had 110 descendants.
By Ginny MacKirdy Smithson
