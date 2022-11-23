absolutely love helping people find their ancestors through searching records on Ancestry.com. So many records are available including birth, marriage, death, draft cards and census.

At the Senior Center we have available the deluxe edition, which includes newspaper.com and Fold3 military records. We have a high-quality scanner and printers. You can learn to edit and crop your pictures for your tree. To create charts and reports, we have the up-to-date Family Tree Maker Program.

