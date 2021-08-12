Coastside students are back in the classroom full-time today, as most local schools open fully for the first time in more than 17 months. If it weren’t for the cloth and paper masks pressed across young faces in classrooms across Coastside campuses, the first day of school would look almost normal.
The positive, and nervous, energy was palpable Thursday morning at Farallone View Elementary School, Principal Amy McVicker said. On the South Coast, Principal Kristen Lindstrom’s Pescadero Elementary School felt “amplified, in a good way.” Each of the school leaders said students have been abiding by the indoor mask mandate and seem excited, albeit jitterish.
“Months and months of planning is falling into place,” McVicker said. “… I have a good feeling about this year.”
The full campus reopenings this week came just a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all public and private school teachers statewide will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or agree to weekly testing by mid-October. Cabrillo and La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District Superintendents Sean McPhetridge and Amy Wooliever said the new requirement is another item to add to their endless protocols checklist, but said they don’t foresee any issues in complying with the mandate.
“I'm pleased that they gave us some lead time,” Wooliever said.
McPhetridge said CUSD was already in the process of gathering self-reported data about teacher vaccination rates, but the new mandate will now require it, with proof. He’s waiting for direction from the county and state on how to set up regular testing for those staff who remain unvaccinated.
For sophomores Emily Thorne, Akiko Tanaka and Linnea Samuels, the first day at Half Moon Bay High School felt awkward and a little overwhelming. Although they’re in their second year as Cougars, they still feel new to campus having spent their freshman year mostly online. Samuels said communication — like asking questions during class instead of via email after the fact — has been the hardest thing so far.
“It’s easier with students but harder with teachers,” Samuels said. “In class, you have to speak up.”
Although remote learning is no longer an option this year, both districts are still offering their traditional independent study programs. District superintendents said most students are back in classrooms, although some shuffling could occur in the coming weeks.
Another barrier headed into the start of the new school year for both Coastside districts was staffing, as shortages have plagued the state and region for years. At LHPUSD, Wooliever said it was a tough year for hiring, even forcing the district to eliminate a position after it remained vacant. McPhetridge said Cabrillo is still looking to fill a few open positions while substitutes and volunteers fill in for the start of the year.
“We’re still looking for a few teachers to come on board,” McPhetridge said. “It’s been a scramble and there is work to do yet to hire a couple people.”
At Half Moon Bay High School students chatted, ate and mingled over lunch on Thursday. A uniformed cheerleader helped a new student find his classroom. As the bell rang announcing the start of the last class of the day, students swarmed the halls, pulling up their masks up as they stepped into the building.
In classrooms, teachers went through syllabi, Pat Olson giving his freshmen the scoop on how to navigate the high school grading system while Claire Gould explained the project-based nature of her art class in her colorful room. To Principal John Nazar, after a year of experimentation and adjustment, it was a relief to have students and teachers back on campus.
“Last year was about creativity, but there is nothing like real, human interaction,” Nazar said.
