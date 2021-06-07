A tight-knit group of seniors graduated from Pescadero High School on Friday in ceremonies that looked much more like a "normal" rite of passage than a pandemic make-do.
And as with everything on the South Coast, the ceremonies were a family affair.
See Wednesday's Half Moon Bay Review for a special graduation section, complete with pictures of seniors from both Half Moon Bay and Pescadero high schools as well as recognition of Pilarcitos High School grads.
All photos by Adam Pardee for the Review
