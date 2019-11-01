featured

A day to honor ancestors

Community members built shrines to remember their loved ones around the perimeters of Mac Dutra Plaza. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
Ayudando Latinos A Soñar and the City of Half Moon Bay are hosting a Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration Friday night at Mac Dutra Plaza on Main Street until 8 p.m. There will be performances by Ballet Folklorico and Mariachi Media Luna, ofrendas, or altars, on displays, face painting, food trucks and other activities. 
 
 
Preparations for the event began Friday afternoon. The event will go until 8 p.m. tonight. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

