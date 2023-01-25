UPDATED 12:28 p.m.: The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday released the names of six of the seven victims shot and killed by a gunman at two agricultural sites on Monday. The seventh person has been tentatively identified, but the Coroner's Office said it's still working on confirmation and notifying the next of kin.
The Coroner's Office identified Qizhong Cheng, 66, and Jingzhi Lu, 64, both Half Moon Bay residents. Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, lived in Moss Beach. Zhishen Liu, 73, and Aixiang Zhang, 74, were both San Francisco residents. Yetao Bing, 43, did not have a known residence listed.
California Terra Garden needs to be investigated. Businesses like this should be held accountable for their poor treatment of these workers.
Bingo.....almost all Chinese victims; greed and entitlement; and of course, sadly mental health.
The displacement a bed/'home' and pay coupled with the horror everyone else had to witness is going to be the biggest tragedy.......and finding out how horrid the living conditions and pay was for some of the folks in our tiny community.
Oooff, wake up Coast folks it's all around us; I believe we can heal faster and more efficiently than most communities but never turn a blind eye to the shadows.
The murderer may have intentionally exposed a larger tragedy in our community and all over the country.....and planet.
