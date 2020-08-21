Lightning-sparked fires continued to grow across the region overnight and thousands of Coastsiders have evacuated their homes from Pescadero south to Scotts Valley. The CZU August Lightning Complex of fires has now burned 50,000 acres.
At a 6 a.m. briefing, first responders warned that the growing conflagration is still 0 percent contained. Dozens more firefighters were added to the battle, but more property has been lost. At least 50 structures have burned to the ground in recent days, many of them in the Boulder Creek area. The number of homes lost was expected to grow into the triple digits.
“This is a historic event,” said CalFire Unit Chief Ian Larkin. “We have fire burning in areas that have never burned at all.”
CalFire says 64,600 people have been evacuated, including at least 3,600 in San Mateo County. On Thursday night, Pescadero, La Honda and San Gregorio were added to the list of mandatory evacuation zones. A Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s spokesman said some of those people could be kept away from their homes “potentially (for) weeks depending on what this fire does.”
The evacuation center at Half Moon Bay High School is full and evacuees are now being sent to the San Mateo County Event Center in San Mateo. Many others have gone to area hotels.
Law enforcement is pleading with evacuated property owners to stay away from the fire zone and pledging to protect the area in the interim.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said deputies went door to door in the mountainous areas west of Highway 35 overnight to make sure people were headed for safety.
“Unfortunately, we were still seeing people coming in to these coastal towns,” she said.
Fire officials say three people who intended to stay and fight the fires on their own properties had to be rescued, taking vital resources away from the firefight.
Firefighters say they were aided overnight by a marine layer that skimmed the coast, but that the humidity was short-lived. Meteorologists are watching Tropical Storm Genevieve, which is churning off the Baja coast. As it moves north, it could be drawn toward the Bay Area this weekend causing a repeat of last weekend’s thunderstorms. Lightning from those earlier storms sparked hundreds of fires in California.
“We did increase our personnel by about a hundred, but it’s still not enough,” said CalFire chief Billy See. “We’ll take the little wins and build that up to a big win.”
