Updated 3:15 p.m.: A crash around 1 p.m. today sent three to area hospitals and closed Highway 1 in both directions for a time. The scene was cleared about 3:10 p.m. and traffic was again open in both directions.
For more than an hour, traffic was being rerouted onto Coronado Street and Capistrano Road causing major delays.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available. CHP said a cement truck collided with a Ford Flex SUV. A text from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office called it a "major injury accident" and one person in the SUV was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Stanford hospital. Two others were transported to area hospitals as well.
(0) comments
