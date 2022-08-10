Highway 1 near the Half Moon Bay Airport reopened three hours after a suspected DUI collision closed the road and sent three people to the hospital, authorities said.
The head-on wreck was reported about 4:15 p.m. just south of Moss Beach, where a northbound SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a sedan, the CHP said.
It seems to me people don't understand the word "suspected". Yes this may in fact be a DUI but i feel sorry for folks that automatically jump to this conclusion. You would think that facts matter and nothing in this article says definatively that this is indeed a DUI. I guess the media trains people to fill in blanks that aren't there. This could easily be a case of a driver having a medical event going down Highway 1.... Give it some time before posting such negative comments. You don't want to be the guy assuming that the suspect who gunned down a bunch of Muslims in New Mexico is an angry white guy just to find out this narrative doesn't fit you assumptions. The same thing is true in a suspected DUI.
Long stretch to score your point but you have a point. Another current example is all the folks who just know the FBI raid on Mara Lago, (the Winter White House), was corrupt. Those folks haven't seen the warrant or the fruits. Yet they are calling the FBI fascists and making ridiculous over the top comparisons to Nazis and Stalinists.
Unfortunately, Drunk Driving is all too common on the Coastside:--https://www.hmbreview.com/news/hmb-driver-charged-with-murder-in-biker-death/article_3a6c17de-0db7-11ed-af88-efafa7ea560a.html
Be sure to read her extensive record.
@nananderson - You’re right, however, there was a report on NextDoor of a 4-Runner on Hwy 92 around 3:30 pm who was witnessed tailgating andvoadding
@Nananderson, yes, but a witness on Hwy 92 saw a 4-Runner driving recklessly, swerving and tailgating and trying to pass just around 3:30pm or so, and it may quite possibly have been the same person who caused the accident in Moss Beach on Hwy One which sent 3 people to the hospital via LifeFlight, so apologies for putting two & two together.
Drunk drivers have been causing mayhem since forever on Hwy One. Are they being overserved? Does the sheriff maintain a database of drunks corelated with bars and restaurants?
Unfortunately people will continue to drive under the influence, so we always have to be alert and drive carefully.
So sad. I am hoping the Driver who was intoxicated will be fined heavily, and I hope the others will be okay, and survive their injuries. This follows a recent story about the cyclist who was killed by a drunk driver near San Gregorio. It was her third DUI, as I recall. People, please be careful out there. One just never knows.
