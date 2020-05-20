The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a disabled sailboat near Pillar Point Harbor early Wednesday morning.
The owner of the 30-foot sailboat contacted the Coast Guard at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday to say that he and his two passengers weren’t safe in transit due to harsh sea conditions, according to a Coast Guard press release.
At first, the Pillar Point Harbor Patrol responded, but it stood down due to conditions. Then the sailboat lost steering and power. The Coast Guard launched a 47-foot lifeboat and a helicopter crew en route to the scene.
"It was so dark out that I couldn't see the boat, even while wearing night vision goggles, until we were right on top of it," Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve King, the rescue swimmer aboard the Dolphin helicopter, said in a prepared release. "It was really great that they had flares."
Coast Guard crews arrived on the scene at 12:35 a.m. and lowered a rescue swimmer into the water to help hoist the three to safety.
Lt. Katherine Voth, the helicopter commander, said the rescue was possible because the sailboat crew had life vests, cell phones and flares.
At the time of the incident, the seas were up to 15 feet and the wind was whipping at 20 mph.
Wow, those people were very fortunate. Sounds like they were well prepared, too. Bless the USCG and the Harbor Patrol. Well done!
First, this is why anytime you see USCG personnel on the Coast it’s worth buying their breakfast/lunch/dinner. Second, this photo illustrates the pucker factor of getting hauled aboard a helicopter. It’s loud. It’s windy. And best case scenario you’re just spinning kind of fast.
We’re very lucky to have the USCG.
