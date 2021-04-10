Updated 3:05 p.m.: Coastside firefighters responded to a fire overnight at the San Benito House in downtown Half Moon Bay. One person suffered a minor injury. The fire was contained to the building, according to CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette.
Eleven people were in the building at the time of the fire, which was called in at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke billowing out of upstairs windows.
"I pulled up and I saw two people hanging out of the window," said CalFire firefighter Tom Newt on Twitter. "I immediately grabbed the ladder, threw the ladder to the window and got those people out of the building."
In addition to the two people who were rescued on the ladder truck, a third was helped down an internal stairway by firefighters. Others in the building escaped on their own.
The fire started in an upstairs closet of the building, which houses a boutique hotel, a bar and a restaurant area as well as the Garden Deli. It quickly spread to a hallway.
The fire required a second alarm and crews responded from other departments on the peninsula, Juliette said. The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes. Juliette said cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The American Red Cross was on the scene to help with people displaced by the blaze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.