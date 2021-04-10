  1. Home
Eleven people were in the San Benito House at the time of an overnight fire. All were able to escape. Photo courtesy CalFire

Updated 3:05 p.m.: Coastside firefighters responded to a fire overnight at the San Benito House in downtown Half Moon Bay. One person suffered a minor injury. The fire was contained to the building, according to CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette.

Eleven people were in the building at the time of the fire, which was called in at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke billowing out of upstairs windows.

"I pulled up and I saw two people hanging out of the window," said CalFire firefighter Tom Newt on Twitter. "I immediately grabbed the ladder, threw the ladder to the window and got those people out of the building."

In addition to the two people who were rescued on the ladder truck, a third was helped down an internal stairway by firefighters. Others in the building escaped on their own.

The fire started in an upstairs closet of the building, which houses a boutique hotel, a bar and a restaurant area as well as the Garden Deli. It quickly spread to a hallway.

The fire required a second alarm and crews responded from other departments on the peninsula, Juliette said. The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes. Juliette said cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross was on the scene to help with people displaced by the blaze.

