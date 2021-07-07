It was a tragic week on the Coastside, with three confirmed reports of bodies that washed ashore in Moss Beach and on Pescadero and San Gregorio state beaches. San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office officials say they have no reason to link the three deaths.
The first was Stockton resident Florentino Suan Pasco Jr., whose body was discovered around noontime on Friday at San Gregorio Beach. Pasco was first reported missing after he left his group at Tunitas Creek Beach in the early morning on June 24.
Sheriff's deputies began a search for the man, who his friends believed went into the water, but they were unable to find him at the time of his disappearance. The San Mateo County Harbor District and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter aided in the search, which was called off that afternoon.
At about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, another body was recovered on Wienke Way at Julianna Avenue in Moss Beach, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Eamonn Allen said. He has since been identified by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office as Frank Gee, a 59-year-old man who was living as a transient, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, a third body was discovered near Pescadero State Beach and remains unidentified, according to the Coroner’s Office. A Sheriff’s Office press release says the person was clothed and appeared to have been in the water for some time.
The Coroner’s Office has yet to release the cause of death for the three men, but Allen said there does not appear to be a connection between the three cases.
There was also a death on the water reported in Pacifica last week. Pacifica Police say a Stanislaus County man drowned near Pacifica Pier on the evening of June 30. They said a wave knocked him out of a fishing boat that had run out of fuel.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified Kevin Kluball, 60, of Salida, in Stanislaus County, as the victim.
