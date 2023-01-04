Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival

Once again there was a full week of pumpkin-related activities on the schedule for the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival in October. It was one way that some of the somber weight of the pandemic began to lift on the coast.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

The past year demonstrated the determination, and tested the patience, of many people trying to improve life in and around Half Moon Bay. Efforts to relieve traffic and increase road safety, address climate change, develop affordable housing, repair infrastructure, compensate teachers and enhance quality of life on the coast were ongoing — sometimes without coming to fruition.

Whether the long, slow path to change was due to the onerous machinations of democracy or the inaction of leaders, the time needed for progress on important issues sometimes frustrated advocates who endured one community input session and board meeting after another. Take the approval process necessary to replace a small pedestrian bridge on the Midcoast. “You would have thought we were putting up the Golden Gate Bridge,” commented San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley at one board meeting.

