The past year demonstrated the determination, and tested the patience, of many people trying to improve life in and around Half Moon Bay. Efforts to relieve traffic and increase road safety, address climate change, develop affordable housing, repair infrastructure, compensate teachers and enhance quality of life on the coast were ongoing — sometimes without coming to fruition.
Whether the long, slow path to change was due to the onerous machinations of democracy or the inaction of leaders, the time needed for progress on important issues sometimes frustrated advocates who endured one community input session and board meeting after another. Take the approval process necessary to replace a small pedestrian bridge on the Midcoast. “You would have thought we were putting up the Golden Gate Bridge,” commented San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley at one board meeting.
Looking back over the full year, you can recognize progress. Several improvements to parks and bike trails are nearing completion. New murals appeared along Main Street, and other plans for improving public spaces are ongoing. Half Moon Bay is reaffirming its reputation as an inviting destination.
Meanwhile, post-pandemic life continued to emerge along the coast.
Familiar local celebrations came back to life with the Pescadero Arts and Fun Festival and the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival each reaching significant anniversaries after pandemic postponements. The December Nights of Lights parade also exceeded pre-pandemic participation and enjoyment levels.
Civic leaders and advocates for less privileged residents agree that much more remains to be done, especially addressing the lack of affordable housing on the coast and the disparity between hourly wages earned by laborers and the cost of living here.
As we reflect on the hard-won progress of 2022, we recognize much remains to be accomplished.
