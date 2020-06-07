An overturned boat washed ashore at Francis State Beach on Sunday afternoon. The incident caused two people to be transported to a local hospital.
At around 2:08 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a vessel overturn near the campground at the state park, according to CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette. The two men on the boat were treated for injuries at the scene, but later sent to a hospital for injuries that were described as life-threatening. One was transported via ambulance the other by helicopter.
Eyewitnesses at the scene said that the boat was overturned by a wave near the shoreline. Multiple agencies responded, including Coastside Fire Protection District and California State Parks.
Hope they will be fine. With nothing but white caps and storm gusts, not exactly the weekend for recreational boaters to go frolicking out there.
A mountain biker had to be rescued and transported to a hospital by emergency crews Saturday night at Quarry. With the new BMX trail that was put in, it was also only a matter of time before something bad happened there.
What new BMX trail? You’ve seen it? Where?
