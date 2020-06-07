  1. Home
Boat washes ashore
Authorities rescued two people from an overturned boat near Francis State Beach on Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy CalFire

An overturned boat washed ashore at Francis State Beach on Sunday afternoon. The incident caused two people to be transported to a local hospital.

At around 2:08 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a vessel overturn near the campground at the state park, according to CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette. The two men on the boat were treated for injuries at the scene, but later sent to a hospital for injuries that were described as life-threatening. One was transported via ambulance the other by helicopter.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said that the boat was overturned by a wave near the shoreline. Multiple agencies responded, including Coastside Fire Protection District and California State Parks.

