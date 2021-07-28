Two Coastsiders are receiving national recognition for their dedication to public service. Rita Mancera-Hernandez of Puente de la Costa Sur and Shell Cleave of Sea Hugger are two recipients of the 2021 KPIX Jefferson Awards, the local television affiliate that runs the national award program.
The Jefferson Awards for Public Service were created in 1972 by the American Institute for Public Service and are given at national and local levels. Each award is sponsored by local media outlets. KPIX, the San Francisco-based CBS affiliate, recognized more than 40 Bay Area residents with awards and aired a segment on Mancera-Hernandez and Puente on July 7.
Mancera-Hernandez, Puente’s executive director, has run the 23-year-old nonprofit since 2016. Puente provides a variety of services to families on the South Coast, including food donations, scholarships, medical assistance and child care to nearly 2,500 people from Pescadero, San Gregorio and La Honda. Though Mancera-Hernandez, Puente organized outreach and partnership opportunities to vaccinate farmworkers against COVID-19. KPIX reporter Sharon Chin called Mancera-Hernandez “a catalyst for change on the South Coast, a go-to person if you have a problem or good idea.”
Cleave, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastasized breast cancer in March, founded Sea Hugger in 2018. The nonprofit supports environmental conservation and elimination of plastic pollution through education and outreach. She spearheaded the purchase of a portable “seabin” to collect microplastics and other waste in Pillar Point Harbor.
KPIX will air a feature on Cleave and Sea Hugger at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, noon on Thursday, and 6 a.m. Saturday. All featured winners are posted online at sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/category/jefferson-awards.
“I am incredibly honored to receive the Jefferson Award and was not surprised when I heard that there are … other Coastsiders who are also recipients,” Cleave wrote in an email to the Review. “Half Moon Bay is such a caring and generous community. I am truly grateful for this recognition of my work at Sea Hugger.”
