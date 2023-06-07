Two men died and a woman was airlifted to a hospital after a vehicle collision last week on Highway 1 near Bean Hollow Road on Tuesday evening, authorities said.
CHP investigators responded to calls of a crash at 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30. They determined that a Subaru heading northbound and a Tesla heading southbound had collided head-on and spun off the highway into a nearby lagoon. The Subaru was partially submerged while the Tesla became fully submerged.
The two male drivers of both vehicles suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The Tesla driver was later identified by authorities as Patricio Cabrera Jr., 29, of San Francisco. The Subaru driver was identified as James Allan Willis, 66, of Davenport. A CHP helicopter transported an injured female passenger, identified as Astrid Willis, 66, and also from Davenport, to Stanford Hospital.
CHP blocked the highway for a time before allowing one-way traffic control. CHP is still investigating the incident. Authorities are still unsure at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact CHP Officer Adam Musil at (650) 779-2700.
