Two people are dead after a vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Bean Hollow Road on Tuesday evening, authorities said.
CHP investigators responded to calls of a crash at 6:39 p.m. They determined that a Subaru heading northbound and a Tesla heading southbound had collided head-on and spun off the highway into a nearby lagoon. The Subaru was partially submerged while the Tesla was fully submerged.
The two male drivers of both vehicles suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. A CHP helicopter transported an injured female passenger in her 60s from the Subaru to Stanford Hospital. CHP said it’s unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
CHP blocked the highway for a time before allowing one-way traffic control. The identities of the drivers have not yet been made public. The 30-year-old Tesla driver lived in San Francisco and the Subaru driver was in his 60s, according to CHP.
