Farallone View Elementary School

Farallone View Elementary School is one of two Coastside schools to undergo a two-year renovation. The work is beginning this summer.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Construction is set to begin this summer for the highly anticipated renovation of Farallone View Elementary School in Montara and El Granada Elementary School. As a first step, crews will install temporary structures for students and staff to use while a two-phase modernization is underway.

The target completion date at both schools is August 2024.

