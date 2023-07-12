Construction is set to begin this summer for the highly anticipated renovation of Farallone View Elementary School in Montara and El Granada Elementary School. As a first step, crews will install temporary structures for students and staff to use while a two-phase modernization is underway.
The target completion date at both schools is August 2024.
El Granada Elementary Principal Erin O’Connor-Brown said several classrooms along Santiago Street are currently receiving new carpeting, roofing and paint. Phase I, including seven new classrooms to replace outdated portables, will launch in the coming months. Planned upgrades to additional school buildings during Phase II include infrastructural improvements to water, sewage, power and technology.
At Farallone View, the contracted building company Core West recently set up portables on campus to house its on-site management staff. According to Jesus Contreras, chief business officer for the Cabrillo Unified School District, the project, once completed, will allow Farallone View to increase its student body from 167 to 250 students.
The upcoming renovation at Farallone View is the school’s first in more than two decades. Buildings will be “taken down to the studs,” said Contreras. Phase I involves six existing classrooms along
with the school’s administrative offices. Four classrooms and the multiuse building will be updated during Phase II. Pending additional funding, the remaining buildings on campus could be renovated during a third phase of construction, said Contreras.
Building renovations at Farallone View include upgrades to fire alarms, electrical lighting and air filtration systems. During Phase II, improvements will also be made to the school’s food service kitchen. In addition, one of the exterior walls of the multi-use room will be demolished and replaced with a roll-up door that opens up into the courtyard. A permanent awning will be installed at that site, creating a shaded outdoor area.
Perimeter security fencing will be added at both Farallone View and El Granada Elementary to bolster campus safety.
“Our goal at the end of the day is to serve the children and their families,” said Contreras. “Schools have an important place in our community. They act as a center, and that is why it’s important for us to create safe, inviting spaces.”
Contreras said construction delays are not anticipated but possible. “With construction, things are always changing and there are always surprises,” he said.
The modernization projects at Farallone View and El Granada Elementary are funded by district bond funds, $81 million from Measure S, passed in 2012, and $99 million from Measure M, which passed in 2018. The project budgets at Farallone View and El Granada have been set at $23.4 million and $25.9 million, respectively.
Official groundbreaking ceremonies are slated for later in the year, said Contreras. “We want to bring the school board and the community together in the fall,” he said.
