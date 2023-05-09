County honors Coastsider

Photo courtesy San Mateo County

On Tuesday, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors paid tribute to Half Moon Bay’s Al Adreveno on the occasion of his 100th birthday. Supervisor Ray Mueller, at right in the photo with Adreveno, paid a visit to the centenarian on the coast this week in advance of the honors. Adreveno, a World War II veteran, has long been a leader in the coastal agriculture industry and has been a civic champion of the Coastside, including a stint as mayor of Half Moon Bay, for decades.

