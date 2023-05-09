On Tuesday, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors paid tribute to Half Moon Bay’s Al Adreveno on the occasion of his 100th birthday. Supervisor Ray Mueller, at right in the photo with Adreveno, paid a visit to the centenarian on the coast this week in advance of the honors. Adreveno, a World War II veteran, has long been a leader in the coastal agriculture industry and has been a civic champion of the Coastside, including a stint as mayor of Half Moon Bay, for decades.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More Stories
- By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
- Updated
On a recent day at Sea Bowl, three generations of the Dockery-Daly family happily rolled fra…
- Updated
Beach Break Entertainment is now offering movie club memberships with perks fit for two peop…
- Peter Tokofsky
- Updated
The 51st annual Mel Mello Farm Day Luncheon took place, finally, on Friday at the I.D.E.S. H…
Peter Tokofsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- By August Howell
-
A testing method that became commonplace to track the spread of COVID-19 is now being used b…
August Howell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- By August Howell
-
Earlier this month the Half Moon Bay City Council approved a construction contract that coul…
August Howell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- By April Seager
- Updated
The upscale eatery Pasta Moon was aglow last week during “Spring Ahead,” an annual fundraise…
April Seager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- By Claire Rietmann-Grout Special to the Review
-
Charlotte Stein is an animal lover and avid horseback rider. She’s also a pretty good friend.
- By August Howell
-
At its first meeting in April, the Half Moon Bay City Council will consider adopting a 15 mp…
August Howell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- By Peter Tokofsky
-
Cabrillo and La Honda-Pescadero unified school districts both received
Peter Tokofsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- By Peter Tokofsky
-
“They’re just rooms,” Rolando Madrid, senior program director at the Boys and Girls Club, to…
Peter Tokofsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.