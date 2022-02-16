The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week allocated about $10 million of federal funding to help local businesses and individuals most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding will go towards family child care providers, children's summer programs, housing programs, small businesses, job development and infrastructure. County staff chose those focus areas based on the needs of county residents.
The county allocated almost $4.7 million for child care providers, which would help them expand their capacity and extend the length of summer programs.
Money for these programs comes from the remainder of the $74 million in funding the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act last May. The county expects to receive another $74 million this May.
The county also received almost $1 million in state funding through the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. On Tuesday, supervisors authorized the county to administer this program.
