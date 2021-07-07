Work to create shaded fuel breaks and remove hazardous trees and overgrown vegetation along fire roads in El Granada’s Quarry Park could begin as early as August after the San Mateo Resource Conservation District won a $1 million grant from the California Coastal Conservancy, a June 30 press release announced.
The project, a collaboration between the RCD and San Mateo County Parks Department, will expand on a 100-acre project conducted in 2019 to chip and remove excess vegetation in the El Granada park. The goal is to reduce invasive species, reinforce access and escape routes in the park, and slow the progress of a fire should it move toward residential areas.
— Sarah Wright
