At the end of June Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a package of bills aimed to speed up lawsuits dealing with solar farms, reservoirs and other infrastructure and relax protection of about three dozen wildlife species.
Three species will also lose their status as fully protected, including the brown pelican and American peregrine falcon which can be found on San Mateo County coast. Both had been listed as endangered species but are now considered recovered.
Alvaro Jaramillo, a Coastside conservationist and owner of Alvaro's Adventures, said that both species are stable or increasing.
“Pelicans are doing very well. Peregrine falcons and bald eagles have increased drastically since the ’70s (and) both are now breeding on our coast,” he wrote in an email to the Review. “The bald eagle just re-colonized the area and is nesting… Regarding those birds, the threat they may face would be case-by-case and would need to be looked at in detail.”
The five bills were part of the negotiations of the state’s $310 billion 2023-2024 budget and ended a standoff over the governor's infrastructure package which he revealed last month in efforts to streamline building projects for roads, dams and more.
Last week the Assembly approved four of the five bills without a single dissenting vote. In the Senate, three of the bills passed without any “no” votes, but two, one dealing with contractors and the other with wildlife protection, were controversial with 13 Republicans voting no on them.
Senate Bill No. 147 was the center of much of the controversy. The bill grants the state Department of Fish and Wildlife authority to issue permits that will allow species that are designated “fully protected,” like the golden eagle, to be harmed in the course of certain construction projects like repairs to aqueducts and wind and solar installations.
Only projects that are considered beneficial to the public could get the new permits. State and federal Endangered Species Acts will not be affected by the bill, and will still protect rare wildlife.
