A new dress code across all Cabrillo Unified School District schools aims to end teacher scrutiny of student clothing choices. Passed at the last school board meeting, the policy puts the onus of dressing appropriately on students and families.
Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said at the meeting that he wants to end the harmful body shaming that can come as a result of students, particularly girls, who are singled out, asked to change or are removed from class because of dress code violations. The new policy asks administrators, not teachers, to process any serious violations. But, ultimately, McPhetridge said he is putting the responsibility to comply on students.
“This is up to an individual, a child, a young person and their family,” McPhetridge said. “We want them to come prepared to learn.”
The policy is explicit about what clothes are appropriate, requiring students to wear clothing and shoes that are fit for school activities. All clothes have to have a front and a back, cover underwear and bras, and hide genitals, nipples and buttocks. Bra straps and waist bands are allowed to be visible, as are midriffs. Swimwear and any clothes advertising drugs, alcohol, sex or gangs are prohibited.
Also in the policy is a stated commitment to allowing clothing that is consistent with a student’s gender identity or expression and with their cultural or religious observance, and doesn’t discriminate against students based on their gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, income or body type.
While the policy was approved by the board, not every member voted in favor. Board President Lizet Cortes said she is worried that students who aren’t taught by their families how to dress appropriately and professionally will fall through the cracks, and that the new policy may open the door to allowing clothing that sexualizes students. Cortes ultimately voted against the new policy.
“Sometimes it is hard when kids haven’t been taught basic social skills by their parents,” Cortes said. “... It's OK to dress to express yourself, but there is a time and place that it isn't. We live in a society where the message is, sex sells.”
Other board members pushed back at the idea that a student’s way of dressing is related to their sexuality or professionalism, particularly as clothing trends change so frequently. Most agreed that eliminating the shame associated with dress code violations should be the primary goal. Student representative Sara Gorman said she hopes staff can take responsibility for their own distractions and end the practice of shaming students for their clothing choices.
“I think that students are dressing for themselves,” Gorman said. “And I don't think we should be judging where they're coming from and what their motives are.”
