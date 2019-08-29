Crossing Highway 1 on the Coastside is dangerous in many places, and the community has been looking for ways to make it safer for years. Now, Caltrans' effort to install a crosswalk at a frequently used intersection in Moss Beach has met with mixed reactions from residents and local agencies.
Some have raised questions about the legitimacy of the crosswalk and whether it would give pedestrians a false sense of safety.
“Caltrans studied the issue and determined that a crosswalk was warranted,” said Caltrans spokesman Jeff Weiss. “A small project was developed to fund and coordinate the installation of a crosswalk.”
Caltrans acted in response to a request from Assemblyman Kevin Mullin’s office, which received many calls from constituents about the hazard of crossing the highway.
“Our role was pretty basic,” said Susan Kennedy, director of communications for Assemblyman Mullin’s office. “My understanding is we had several people from the area reach out to us and our office asked Caltrans to look into the area and putting in a crosswalk.” The project was expedited, so Caltrans did not follow normal protocol, which includes putting in signs at the same time as the crosswalk, according to Weiss.
“There was some urgency in getting a crosswalk installed there so we wanted to get the ball rolling as soon as possible,” he said.
Moss Beach resident and former Midcoast Community Council member David Vespremi recalled years of discussions on the council regarding safe crossings and thought Caltrans’ work in this instance did not reflect those talks.
“And then, to have this painted with no signage or lighting without any notice frankly...this is really worse than nothing,” Vespremi said. “If nothing had been done, it preserves a sense of vulnerability of the area. Putting this in, pedestrians might assume they are seen and so, if anything, it’s going to lead to higher incidents of people being hit.”
Weiss said sign installation was delayed, through temporary signs are now in place. The permanent signs will not have illumination or flashing lights.
“This is going to be a valuable asset to the community when the signs are installed,” Weiss said.
The MCC drafted a letter to advocate for improvements, such as reduced speed limits, traffic lights, pavement texturing, a refuge median and signage closer to the crossing.
“There is a lot of reason for people to cross the street,” MCC Chair Claire Toutant said.
Toutant expects this to be part of an ongoing conversation about crossings on Highway 1 along the Midcoast corridor.
“We’re glad they are paying attention to us,” Toutant said.
Glad Vespremi is taking such a positive approach to the situation. Solid work.
Does Assemblyman Kevin Mullin's office have authority to act unilaterally without input from Supervisor Horsley, who represents our district? If so, what is the point of interacting with the Midcoast Community Council or our designated elected official if a handful of people can override the work that both the county and entire community put into making recommendations on this issue?
