Susan Carkeek did not slow down after leaving Fly on the Wall Art School, which she founded 30 years ago. In addition to working on her own artwork, she has been teaching adult private classes and weekend art workshops.
In the upcoming show, “The Art of Listening: Two Perspectives,” which opened on Monday at Coastal Arts League Gallery, 300 Main St., Carkeek is showing her own work alongside one of her longtime private students, Karenna Lynn.
“I knew it was time to let go,” said Carkeek. “I wanted to work with serious, college-age or adult students. I wanted to work with people who really need to be doing art, and love doing art, and help them get out in the community.”
Carkeek works with her 15 students, and helps them find places to show their artwork in the community.
“Having visible and active artists in our community makes our community stronger and a better place to live,” said Carkeek.
Lynn grew up on the coast, and has always identified as an artist. Growing up on the Coastside, she fostered a deep connection with nature, which is reflected in her paintings. She has been showing her art since 2019 and teaches intentional creativity classes.
“My art is typically focused on the feminine energies of the earth, and is heavily influenced by folk art, and just the perception of energy versus just physical matter,” said Lynn. “It’s about the interconnectedness of humanity and all of nature.”
The artist went to school with Carkeek’s daughter, which is how she connected with Fly on the Wall. She has been a student of Carkeek’s since the 1990s. Now her son is a student at Fly on the Wall.
“(Carkeek) is just such an amazing teacher and Fly on the Wall is such a wonderful place for kids,” said Lynn. “She really brought out my creativity and inspired me.”
Carkeek’s work for this exhibit is focused on the destructive effects of the noise of contemporary life. Her artwork is inspired by her weekly paddles in the harbor. The birds, water, bubbles, seaweed and harbor she works into her paintings are located just five minutes away from her house and inspired the name of one of her pieces, “Five Minutes From My House,” and the book she created to accompany it.
“All of my work for this exhibit is leaning towards environmental awareness,” said Carkeek. “Certainly, the experience of kayaking was very interesting and influential for me.”
