May 21
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 9
Goldworks 2
The Bulldogs turned in a complete team effort and played their best game of the year to win the Minors’ championship against a tough Goldworks team. Reese Rosenthal led the Bulldogs offensively with two sharp hits and an RBI. Wyatt Reimche, Luke Gordon, Thomas Benson, Clayton Cozzolino, Jack Green, and Rayan McLenahan had nice hits. Greyson Rossman had two great at-bats, working two walks.
The Bulldogs' defense was the difference in the game. Eddie Barbour made the play of the game, robbing Mackey Connell of a possible home run, with a fantastic catch of a line shot to left field. Luke Jackson made an amazing over-the-shoulder catch at second base and Roman McLenahan scooped a ball in the dirt on a steal of third base, saving a run. Thomas Benson played his best game of the year at catcher, gunning down a base runner attempting to steal second.
Gordon started the game on the mound and pitched four strong innings. Reimche came in relief in the fifth and stranded two inherited base runners. Reimche pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
May 16
Majors
Graphic Works Bulldogs 6
Mercado Mi Familia 5
The Bulldogs stole the lead late in the game. The game was tied at 4 with the Bulldogs batting in the bottom of the fourth when Brayden Davis singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
Austin Bright tripled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs. Paxton Holden got the win while allowing four hits and four runs over four innings. He struck out six. Aaron Ortega threw two innings in relief. He recorded the last six outs with six strikeouts to earn the save for the Bulldogs. Evan Adam, Jacob Couto, Anders Brown, Bright and Holden each collected one hit to lead the Bulldogs to victory.
AAA
The Beach House 10
Big Creek Lumber 0
Jameson Barber and Nolan Holland started the game off with solid pitching each recording four strikeouts for the winners. Great defense by both teams kept the score 1-0, Beach House, for the first three innings.
Liam Keates, Baeu Lavruisk and Jameson Sebree each had two RBIs. Chris Moberg, Benny Plancarte, Aaron Barbour, Austin Silva and Mike Ciucci all recorded RBIs and runs.
May 14
AAA
The Beach House 9
Bear Flag 3
Chris Moberg was hot at the plate for Beach House, with an inside-the-park home run, and totaled four RBIs.
Nolan Holland, Beau Lavursik, Austin Silva, Jameson Sebree and Mike Ciucci all had good solid hits, and there were RBIs from Benny Plancarte, Aaron Barbour and Jameson Barber.
The team got solid pitching from Liam Keates,
Jameson Barber and Chris Moberg, with multiple strikeouts and only allowing three runs.
May 12
AAA
The Beach House 11
Rebyl Food 0
The Beach House started strong with big doubles by Chris Moberg, Jameson Barber and Grady Haenlein. The bats stayed hot throughout the game; Baeu Lavrusik had three RBIs, Liam Keates had two RBIs, and Aaron Barbour, Benny Plancarte and Mike Ciucci also had RBIs.
Austin Silva and Jameson Sebree helped by advancing the runners. There was solid pitching by Nolan Holland and Jameson Barber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.