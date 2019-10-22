SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Make School, a startup college in San Francisco, today announced that its first cohort of students from outside the United States has arrived on campus for the fall semester. Students from India, Ethiopia, and South Korea are now pursuing their bachelor's degree in applied computer science as part of Make School's largest-ever incoming class. This Fall, the school is accepting applicants from around the world for its unique degree program, designed in partnership with employers like Spotify.
"I feel like I have gained a lot of coding experience since starting at Make School this fall," said student Liya Tilahun. "I love Make School's welcoming community, and how instructors are always available to help me gain more understanding."
Make School students have gone on to work for industry leaders including Google, Tesla, Reddit, and Twitch. The school's accredited computer science degree program removes the cost and time barriers that often prevent students from pursuing higher education: the degree can be completed in as few as two years, and students can opt into a unique pay-for-success model in which they pay no tuition unless and until they secure a job making at least $60,000 after graduation.
"Our vision for the future of education is based on the belief that all students, no matter where they're from, deserve access to transformative learning experiences," said Jeremy Rossmann, co-founder of Make School. "Not only are we now able to help students from around the world find jobs at top tech firms -- we're also enriching every Make School student's experience by building a uniquely diverse community of learners."
ABOUT MAKE SCHOOL
Make School is redesigning higher education for the 21st century. Our emphasis is on ensuring relevance of education for the modern economy and accessibility to students of all backgrounds. For more, visit makeschool.com.
