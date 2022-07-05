Pick up a “Where’s Waldo” Passport at Ink Spell Books, and visit the 25 local businesses listed inside and look for Waldo. Once found, you’ll get a stamp on your passport. Once you’ve collected 10 stamps or signatures from stores, you can bring back your passport to Ink Spell to claim a Waldo temporary tattoo and a $1 off coupon, limited to the first 100 Waldo spotters. Once you collect 20 of the 25 store stamps, bring your passport back to Ink Spell to receive a prize and coupon, and to be entered to win prizes from the local businesses listed, and Ink Spell. The prize drawing will be held all day on July 31 at Ink Spell. Prize winners must be present.
