The early stages of the pandemic cut into the Coastside’s hotel revenue, but representatives of Half Moon Bay’s Business Improvement District, which helps market the coast as a tourist destination by promoting and bringing more income to city government and local businesses, are optimistic about the gradual return of tourism.
Half Moon Bay’s Business Improvement District was created in 2004. In 2017, after approval from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, it expanded to include more than 10 hotels in unincorporated areas of the Coastside. The Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau manages this fund and all BID-related activities with input from member agencies and the city.
Each year the Half Moon Bay City Council must vote to levy a tax to help fund district operations. Last month the council gave the go-ahead for the BID to continue operations for the next fiscal year. Earlier in June, the council approved the district’s annual report and adopted a resolution to continue a $1 tax on customers per room per night that funds marketing and promotes the business district’s hotels.
“We wouldn’t have as much on the Coastside as we do if it weren’t for those tourism dollars,” chamber CEO Krystlyn Giedt said at the City Council meeting.
According to the chamber, there were 137,218 overnight stays in the district in 2021, a 14 percent increase from 2020. The district ended the year at 51 percent occupancy. For context, the district was 37 percent full in 2020. The district was 65 percent full in 2019, around the average mark, Giedt said.
The BID generated $177,937 in revenue in fiscal year 2021-22. The city of Half Moon Bay contributed $40,000. More than $137,000 came through the $1 tax from the 16 member hotels that reported contributions and were open year-round. Giedt noted that the chamber’s website page views grew 40 percent from 2019 to 2020 and remained steady in 2021.
Prior to the pandemic, the transient occupancy tax, which charges a 14 percent fee for each hotel bill to guests in hotels and motels and is the largest source of revenue for the city, averaged around $7 million per year. In 2019, the TOT gave the city $6.9 million. But with tourism dropping sharply due to the pandemic, the city collected just $3.8 million in TOT revenue in 2020. It’s been gradually on the rise ever since. The city netted $4.8 million in 2021 and took in $7.2 million from fiscal year 2021-22. With the TOT increasing to 15 percent of each hotel bill on July 1, city officials are optimistic that TOT will continue to rise and give the city $8.7 million next fiscal year.
Half Moon Bay has provided annual funding for the business district’s activities and marketing since 2013. The city paid $40,000 this fiscal year, but due to the different fiscal years for the city, which runs from July to June, and the BID, from January to December, that contribution was split into two equal payments, one in July and one in January.
The district is again going to receive $40,000 to help with marketing and public relations to stimulate the tourism sector as it bounces back from the impacts of COVID-19. Giedt said the focus is going to be on leisure travelers, and will be more involved with travel writers. The chamber is hoping to bring back a corporate group coordinator, which it let go in the pandemic.
“We’ve been able to do more with less, but things are starting to creep up and go back to pre-pandemic costs,” she said.
