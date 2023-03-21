The city of Half Moon Bay canceled tonight's planned City Council meeting as a result of howling winds and periods of heavy rain throughout the afternoon. It was just one of many impacts as a result of another wet and stormy day on the coast.
There were too many reports of downed trees to report. According to CHP dispatchers, a tree fell across Highway 1 at Dehoff Canyon Road south of the city, striking a car. The roadway was closed as of 4 p.m. Highway 92 was closed in both directions at Ox Mountain Landfill at around 3:15 p.m., though the reason wasn't immediately clear. There was also a large tree down over the eastbound lane of Highway 92 at lower lakes.
The high wind advisory is expected to continue into the night on Tuesday, and rain is expected to continue through Wednesday.
