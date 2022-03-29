Saturday
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 4
Los Altos 2
Aidan Vazquez drove in William Moffitt with a big double in the first inning. Liam Harrington started on the mound but Los Altos had a two-out rally in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead.
Jared Mettam tied the game in the third inning after a walk and a dropped pop fly. Harrington struck out two in his three innings. Reliever Devin Costa entered in the fourth, throwing three gritty innings with five strikeouts. Costa sparked a rally in the fifth with his bat as he smoked a ball down the line for a single, and advanced to second on an errant throw. Mettam crushed a line drive through the infield scoring Costa.
Half Moon Bay added another run in the top of the sixth after Kai Zanette singled and later scored on an error. Moffitt caught six innings, and pitched the seventh with a chance for the save. Los Altos loaded the bases, but Moffitt got a pop fly to Sam Lowings in left field to earn the save. Costa earned the win in relief.
The Cougars extend their win streak to five games and are now 6-5, 2-0. Half Moon Bay faces a tough test in league next week against Menlo School. The Knights come to Half Moon Bay at 4 p.m. on Thursday for the home game of the series.
Friday
Coed swimming
Half Moon Bay 4
Capuchino 0
The Half Moon Bay boys and girls varsity and junior varsity teams all notched wins on the road.
The girls varsity is now 5-0 while the boys varsity is 4-0-1. The JV boys and girls are all undefeated.
Girls varsity softball
Half Moon Bay 13
S. San Francisco 2
The Half Moon Bay Cougars offense attacked the Warriors defense all night. The Cougars won their second league game.
The Cougars scored four runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower by juniors Maddie Melo, Kaia Glafikides and Emily Chaves made the Warriors defense scramble. Kendall Barmore was the winning pitcher. She lasted five innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out four and walking only one.
Thursday
Boys varsity tennis
Half Moon Bay 7
Capuchino 0
Half Moon Bay remained in first place in the Ocean Division after another win at home against a depleted Capuchino squad. The doubles squads took control today going 3-0 against Capuchino. Jackson Oliver and Cade Ford got the ball rolling with a solid 6-2 victory. Colin Travis and Cian Murphy played exceptionally well and brought home a 6-0 win behind great serving and minimizing their mistakes. Liam Cartagena and Shane McGuirl finished off the win with solid ground strokes and net play en route to a 6-2 final.
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 18
Harker 3
Half Moon Bay won on the road in the final PAL matchup between the two schools. The Cougars jumped on Harker early, scoring 10 runs in the first inning.
Liam Harrington started on the mound going three innings in the win. He recorded seven strikeouts. In the seventh, the Cougars got their third inside-the-park home run of the game. The team now has a four-game winning streak, and improves to 5-5, 2-0.
March 23
Boys varsity tennis
Half Moon Bay 7
Westmoor 0
Half Moon Bay remained undefeated against an undermanned Westmoor squad. The top three singles players all won in straight sets without losing a single game. Brian Booher, Blake Dorn and Dante Rodgers dominated en route to their victories. Rio Forchini and Kai Lin combined to notch the victory in the No. 1 doubles slot for the Cougars. Westmoor had to default the final three matches.
March 22
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 16
Harker 0
The Cougars were on a three-game win streak on the strength of a combined no-hitter to win the first Peninsula Athletic League game of the season. Among the highlights: Aidan Vazquez hit a two-run inside-the-park home run.
Boys varsity tennis
Half Moon Bay 4
Woodside 3
Brian Booher dominated his singles match en route to a straight sets win. And the top two doubles squads for the Cougars also notched wins on the day.
