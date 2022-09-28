▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor District Board of Commissioners
▸ Time and date: 1 p.m., Sept. 21
▸ Members present: Nancy Reyering, William Zemke, Tom Mattusch, Virginia Chang Kiraly and Edmundo Larenas
▸ Staff present: John Moren, Jim Pruett, Trisha Ortiz, Melanie Hadden, Julie van Hoff
▸ On consent: The board approved the low bid from Minerva Construction to develop the Pillar Point Harbor RV Park Restroom and Greenspace Project. Staff says the contract will not exceed $2.8 million, with a 10 percent contingency. Construction could begin in two to three months, Moren said.
▸ Surplus lands: With no official plans in place, the parcel of land at 555 Obispo Road in El Granada bought by the Harbor District in 2019 has been declared surplus. Before transferring the title or selling the property, the district has to declare the property as surplus per California law. By adopting the resolution, the district will publish a notice of availability for developing low- and moderate-income housing to certain agencies, including the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Because the land is in the Coastal Zone, the district will also notify the San Mateo County Parks Department, Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, and the State Resources Agency.
▸ Abandoned vessels:
The board accepted a $150,000 grant from the California Department of Boating and Waterways to remove abandoned and damaged vessels. The program is intended to make sure vessels in poor condition that are abandoned do not become a navigation hazard or threaten the environment.
— August Howell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.