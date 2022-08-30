On Friday there will be a Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the College of San Mateo, 1700 W Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo. The events begin at 4:30 p.m. with an inductee plaque unveiling, followed by a ceremony at 5:15 p.m., and a reception at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75, and can be reserved at collegeofsanmateo.edu/hof.
Local inductees:
Half Moon Bay High School alumni, Cami Carroll was the 2001 California Community Colleges state champion in the hammer throw, and placed second in the discus throw for the College of San Mateo. Carroll also competed in the sprints and relays for the Bulldogs, and played on the soccer team at Cañada College. At San Francisco State University, Carroll finished third in the 2004 NCAA Division II hammer throw.
Harley Donovan, a former Cougar, was the state home run champion (20), and RBI leader (78) on the 2015 College of San Mateo softball team, which is the first team being inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. They had an undefeated (43-0) regular season, before losing to Palomar College in the state finals. Donovan was named a 2015 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American, and was the California Community College Athletic Association state player of the year, and set a state career home run record of 37. She went on to earn NAIA player of the year honors at Southern Oregon University.
Gavin Long, who coached baseball in Half Moon Bay for more than a decade, and served as a Coastside volunteer firefighter, was San Mateo County’s Athlete of the Year when he got to the College of San Mateo, after All-County campaigns in both baseball and basketball at Westmoor High School in 1973. He had a 7-3 pitching record as a Bulldogs freshman in 1974 and was 10-5 in 1975, completing every game he started, including 12 and 16 inning marathons. He had been drafted by the Giants out of high school and the Dodgers while at the College of San Mateo, but accepted a scholarship to the University of Miami, where he had a 15-0 first year record and was named first team All-America. He was 10-4 in 1977, leading the Hurricanes to top national ranking entering post-season play. He signed with and played with the Atlanta Braves for one season.
