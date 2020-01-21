  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink
Label says it all
The label of the latest offering at Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. speaks to the political moment. Photo courtesy Half Moon Bay Brewing Co.

If the current political climate is driving you to drink, look no further than the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co., which is once again putting a label on presidential politics.

This week the Princeton brewery announced that its “Alection” beer series will be back in 2020, starting with a new “ArticALEs of Impeachment” IPA.

The beer bottle label will feature Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and be available beginning Feb. 1 at the brewery.

Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. started their Alection series in 2008 with the Obama and McCain election and has carried on the tradition every election year since, inviting customers to vote in its own poll, which has been correct two out of the three elections.

Coming up: HMB’s Blue Wave and Make America Hoppy Again in late winter or early spring, and then classic Democratic and Republican nominee bottles this fall.

— from staff reports

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments