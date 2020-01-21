If the current political climate is driving you to drink, look no further than the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co., which is once again putting a label on presidential politics.
This week the Princeton brewery announced that its “Alection” beer series will be back in 2020, starting with a new “ArticALEs of Impeachment” IPA.
The beer bottle label will feature Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and be available beginning Feb. 1 at the brewery.
Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. started their Alection series in 2008 with the Obama and McCain election and has carried on the tradition every election year since, inviting customers to vote in its own poll, which has been correct two out of the three elections.
Coming up: HMB’s Blue Wave and Make America Hoppy Again in late winter or early spring, and then classic Democratic and Republican nominee bottles this fall.
— from staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.