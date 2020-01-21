New Leaf Community Market in Half Moon Bay has chosen the six local nonprofits it will support in its biannual “Envirotoken” program. The recipients, announced Thursday, are all familiar names and Coastside charitable organizations: Abundant Grace, ALAS, Boys & Girls Club of the Coastside, Heal Project, Puente and Sea Hugger.
New Leaf created the program in 1993 to aid local groups that work toward environmental, K-12 education and hunger relief efforts. Every six months, the store opens voting to customers to choose the six organizations whose donation boxes will appear at the checkout.
For every reusable bag they use in the store, New Leaf customers will get a token that represents 10 cents that New Leaf will donate to the customer’s preferred group.
According to New Leaf, in the 26-year tenure of the program, the store has donated more than $853,000 to local groups from more than 9 million reused shopping bags, which they estimate has helped save more than 12,000 trees.
— from staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.