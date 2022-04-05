“It’s really nice to be back in the welcoming mode,” said Erin Tormey, founder of the Coastside Farmers Markets in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica. At the first market of the year over the weekend Tormey added egg vendor to her title as she talked from behind a table featuring colorful heritage eggs laid by hens running wild at her Farm Fatales.
The Half Moon Bay market opened on Saturday morning in its usual location, the parking lot at Shoreline Station. The Pacifica market follows this afternoon at Rockaway Beach.
“Weather has made things challenging,” Tormey continued. Restrictions on market capacity and handling produce also made the past two years difficult. “But farmers are good at adapting,” she noted.
The opening date for the markets has crept earlier each of the past two years from May to late April and now the first week of April. The early date meant that some key coastal farms such as Simms Organics and Fly Girl, both in Pescadero, offered more starter plants for gardeners than kitchen-ready produce.
Tormey’s table occupied a spot normally taken by Giusti Farms, which will return with their harvest in coming weeks.
While coastal farmers waited for crops to mature, ranchers, bakers, inland farmers and especially shoppers turned out in force at the Half Moon Bay market. Vendors offered everything for a full meal including lettuces, meats and fish, dessert and even ceramics for serving and soap to wash up afterward.
Prepared foods from tamales to pork bao were also available.
Among several newcomers to the market was Alberto Haro. He is harvesting on the former Daylight Farm that his father managed for many years before John and Eda Muller retired. Alberto is carrying on tradition by using the same heirloom seeds Eda cultivated.
As part of its commitment to supporting the community, the market launched a new partnership with CalFresh to match $15 in benefits for low-income families toward the purchase of produce. Other organizations such as ALAS and Coastside Land Trust also set up tables to inform shoppers about their work and the upcoming Coastside Gives campaign.
