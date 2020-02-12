  1. Home
Thursday

Cameron’s Restaurant and Pub hosts its Thursday night open mic beginning at 7 p.m. Performers may play three songs or have the mic for 15 minutes. Jeff.broyles@gmail.com.

 

Acoustic duo

Friday

P.S., a duo composed of well-known local musicians Peter Filice and Steve Siacotos will play a range of music from the 1960s through today. 5:30 p.m., Mullins Bar and Grill, 2 Miramontes Point Road. Hmbgolflinks.com.

 

Beer with friends

Friday

John Rybak and Friends perform at Pedro Point Brewing Co., 55-A Bill Drake Way in Pacifica. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. pedropointbrewing.com.

 

Red Vinyl

Friday

Beginning at 6 p.m., the pop rock group known as Red Vinyl plays at the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. 390 Capistrano Road, Princeton. Hmbbrewingco.com.

 

Music and poetry

Saturday

Musicians Gary Horsman and Bill Haines play with poets Jym Marks and Leah Lubin at the San Gregorio General Store beginning at 11 a.m. Highway 84 and Stage Road, San Gregorio. Sangregoriostore.com.

 

Comedy improv

Saturday

Each show is created on the spot by the Blue Blanket Improv Troupe. Starts at 7 p.m. Show supports arts at Half Moon Bay High School. Fit Studio, 225 S. Cabrillo Highway, Half Moon Bay.

 

Jazz and soul

Sunday

Singer Kathy Kosins wows audiences with her phrasing. Hear for yourself at 4:30 p.m., Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, Mirada Road, Half Moon Bay. Bachddsoc.com.

