  1. Home
  2. The Local Events Calendar

HMB barn dance

Thursday

The rockabilly band Three on the Tree plays from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the San Benito House, 356 Main St., Half Moon Bay. Sanbenitohouse.com.

 

Open mic

Thursday

Auri’s Open Mic Night at Cameron’s Pub and Restaurant starts at 7 p.m. every Thursday. Acts have 15 minutes or three songs, typically. Jeff.broyles@gmail.com.

 

Singers at Meadows

Friday

Cypress Meadows hosts a trio of singers for its monthly musical event. The show is at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at 343 Cypress Ave. in Moss Beach. rsvp@cypressmeadows.net

 

Tribe assembles

Friday

Alex and Bob of Coast Tribe play reggae at the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21. Hmbbrewingco.com.

 

Equal rights for women

Saturday

Coastside author Brigid O’Farrell is the speaker at an American Association of University Women event at 1 p.m. Saturday at the library. The event also includes the annual high school Speech Trek contest.

 

Squirrel it away

Saturday

The Squirrels of Wisdom offer sage advice and perhaps some music at 2 p.m. at the San Gregorio General Store, corner of Highway 84 and Stage Road. Sangregoriostore.com.

 

Beargrass Creek

Saturday

Beargrass Creek promises

“handmade acoustic music”

at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22

at the Odd Fellows Hall,

526 Main St., Half Moon Bay.

Hmb-odd.org

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments