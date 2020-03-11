  1. Home
  2. The Local Events Calendar

Open mic

Friday

 

Come to Cameron’s Restaurant and Pub, 1410 S. Cabrillo Highway in Half Moon Bay, beginning at 7 p.m. for a chance to entertain your neighbors. Ken Voorheis hosts one of the longest-running open mics in the Bay Area. For more Jeff.broyles@gmail.com

 

 

Dance your way

Friday

 

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., move without judgment at the weekly Dance Your Own Way morning at the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Hall, 526 Main St. hmb-odd.org.

 

 

Fred McCarty

Friday

 

The guitarist says he knows more than 600 songs and he will be the featured acoustic artist at 5:30 p.m. at Mullins Bar and Grill, 2 Miramontes Point Road, Half Moon Bay. Halfmoonbaygolf.com.

 

 

Harmony Grits

Saturday

 

Favorites return to the San Gregorio General Store, 3 p.m. on March 14. At the intersection of Stage Road and Highway 84 in San Gregorio. Sangregoriostore.com.

 

 

Terence Blanchard

Sunday

 

One of the leading lights in the New Orleans jazz trumpeting scene makes a stop at the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, 4:30 p.m., March 15, 310 Washington Blvd., Half Moon Bay. Bachddsoc.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments