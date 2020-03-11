Open mic
Friday
Come to Cameron’s Restaurant and Pub, 1410 S. Cabrillo Highway in Half Moon Bay, beginning at 7 p.m. for a chance to entertain your neighbors. Ken Voorheis hosts one of the longest-running open mics in the Bay Area. For more Jeff.broyles@gmail.com
Dance your way
Friday
From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., move without judgment at the weekly Dance Your Own Way morning at the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Hall, 526 Main St. hmb-odd.org.
Fred McCarty
Friday
The guitarist says he knows more than 600 songs and he will be the featured acoustic artist at 5:30 p.m. at Mullins Bar and Grill, 2 Miramontes Point Road, Half Moon Bay. Halfmoonbaygolf.com.
Harmony Grits
Saturday
Favorites return to the San Gregorio General Store, 3 p.m. on March 14. At the intersection of Stage Road and Highway 84 in San Gregorio. Sangregoriostore.com.
Terence Blanchard
Sunday
One of the leading lights in the New Orleans jazz trumpeting scene makes a stop at the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, 4:30 p.m., March 15, 310 Washington Blvd., Half Moon Bay. Bachddsoc.org.
