Mary Windram
Location: Pescadero
- Why do you want to serve on the LHPUSD board?
We have begun several initiatives and I would like to see them through the next four years.
One of the most important ones is to develop a community definition of "equity" and then, using this definition, look at our board policies and practices to ensure that they meet this definition.
- What would be your top priorities if elected?
My top priority would be to ensure that we are truly a community school. This means that everyone in the district is known and welcomed and that each person's voice is heard and acknowledged. This sense of community is essential as we all work together to solve the challenges the future holds, from the disruption of the pandemic to the creation of curriculum that is relevant to the times in which we live.
- What is one thing that has prepared you for this role?
School board members have to know their community. They have to know the school staff. They need to know students and their families. They have to be open and available to their constituents. They have to support the schools in a myriad of ways. Having served on the LHPUSD board following my retirement as an elementary school teacher, I know and wholeheartedly support our community.
Renee Erridge
Location: Pescadero
- Why do you want to serve on the LHPUSD board?
My husband, Nic, and I moved to Pescadero eight years ago to build close community relationships and actively
participate and make a difference. Recently, I've been supporting many of the district's efforts to improve accessibility and student learning, and I see many opportunities to apply my technology, communication, and learning design expertise in service of the parents, staff, and students of our district.
- What would be your top priorities if elected?
We live in an amazing community fueled by local volunteerism and care. As a member of the school board, I hope to:
• Create multiple opportunities for students and families to share their thoughts and ideas.
• Improve the district's communication processes and technologies so families receive consistent and clear bilingual communication when and where they need it.
• Utilize more community expertise to expand student offerings and experiences.
- What is one thing that has prepared you for this role?
In times of change, people need to feel supported in their work, and partnering with people that have done it before can turn a daunting action or decision into something exciting and possible. If elected, I'll be able to immediately apply my previous experience as the head of leadership development at eBay to provide proven methods, models and approaches in how we communicate, how we use technology, and how we shape our educational vision and curriculum.
Andy Wilson
Location: Pescadero
- Why do you want to serve on the LHPUSD board?
It's important that board members work together as a team, engaging in the issues before the district and providing citizen guidance to the superintendent. We don't have to agree on every issue, but in speaking with the community we have to support the collective decisions of the board, even when we personally disagree. Trustees need to fully engage in preparing for meetings and speaking to the issues at meetings so we come to the best available solution.
- What would be your top priorities if elected?
Protect the lives and health of our students, teachers and staff from the pandemic. Help all students achieve as much as they are capable of. Support early-childhood interventions to expose children to reading early because research shows that early exposure to words and reading leads to mastery once the child enters school. Older students read to learn, so younger students must learn to read well. Support curriculum alignment across grades.
- What is one thing that has prepared you for this role?
I served 12 years on this board (2006–2018). I experienced the 2008 trauma of the bond construction debacle and have learned a healthy skepticism of experts. I have seen the benefits of the early childhood interventions the district has been doing.
Lisa Mateja
Location: Pescadero
- Why do you want to serve on the LHPUSD board?
I want to serve on the LHPUSD board because I passionately believe in the promise of a quality, free, public education for all students.
- What would be your top priorities if elected?
My top priorities are to create an equitable school district, engage our community in educational decisions, and ensure safe infrastructure for all district students.
- What is one thing that has prepared you for this role?
My extensive work as president of the Viking Boosters and active parent volunteer has given me hands-on experience working with students, families, teachers, staff, and administration. Through this work, I have gained a thorough understanding of our rural and distant school district as well as a desire to serve and create positive change.
