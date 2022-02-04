Coastside Adult Day Health Center, the primary organizing body and beneficiary of the popular Pacific Coast Dream Machines show, today announced the unexpected cancellation of this year’s show. It had been planned for April 24 at the Half Moon Bay Airport.
In a prepared release, CADHC Executive Director Janie Jones said that after three months of planning San Mateo County Airport officials notified show organizers that a substantial portion of the airport field is now being farmed and therefore not available to the show. The area that is no longer available was in the heart of the usual event space.
Event organizers determined scaling down the event to fit into what remains of the allocated airport space would result in "higher cost, added complexity, and a Dream Machines show that would not approach the high standard or fundraising success that has been established over the last 30 years," the release states.
Dream Machines has long been one of the Coastside's signature events. It brought in vintage airplanes, classic cars and many other types of antique and otherwise interesting machinery. It typically brought thousands of visitors who spent money on the coast. It has long been the primary fundraiser for the health center, which provides a range of services and socialization for elderly and and others so that they may remain independent as long as possible.
It is just one of many local events that have been canceled or scaled back during the nearly two years of pandemic.
Sounds like it's all a little too late to save this event but Dream Machines means a lot to many people. Hard to believe all this planning, and tickets sales, were allowed to proceed with airport space that is unavailable? Truly sad. How do things like this happen?
Things change. If nothing else, the past couple of years has taught us that.
The airport manager has been against it all along.
Most likely the cause is the “progressives” would like to see all of the gas powered exhibits changed out to electric only
Really??? So do they plan to have that area available to use next year for the event, or is this a permanent closure and the end of the Dream Machine Event??
Seems ridiculous that this wasn't addressed earlier.
If its just for this year, what is the value of the farmers crop during the period the event is in need of that area? Could he be paid for the loss of his crop, have the event and have those funds repaid as an expense of putting on the event?
Seems that since the event has not happened for several years that the turnout this year would be larger than any recent years in the past and generate enough extra cash to be able to cover what was paid to the farmer.
Just a thought....
Very good point. You are thinking outside the box and your idea is worth some discussion. Thank you!
I can't imagine this decision sticking without much conversation and justication. Seems way too glib otherwise.
