If there’s one person on the Coastside who knows what fall reopening might look like, it’s Coastside Children’s Program Executive Director Eilsa Magidoff. She’s been operating the Half Moon Bay childcare facility since June 1 at a limited capacity, serving just 24 of the normal 120 summer students, to comply with the 12-student-per-classroom limit.
Magidoff said she’s waiting to hear what CUSD decides before planning for a fall schedule, but with just four full-time teachers, she knows for certain the program won’t be able to serve anywhere near their normal 200 families. And depending on Cabrillo’s schedule, due to the three-week cohort rule, CCP may not be able to serve any students enrolled in the school district.
“I don't know how parents are going to go back to work in the fall,” Magidoff said.
For the past month, CCP teachers have been in the classroom decked out in full personal protective equipment, which Magidoff said cost the program around $15,000 just for the summer. She said students are required to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks at all times. Each has their own bin of toys to play with, and all visitors get temperature checks and are asked about their recent travel. She said no one on campus has tested positive so far.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Magidoff said. “We’re a little on the rigid side, but I’d rather peel it back slowly than be super flexible.”
—Sarah Wright
