Highway 92 commuters ran into long delays after a Ford pickup truck and a fully loaded dump truck collided head-on east of Skyline Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, authorities said. Back-ups continued at the noon hour.
The driver of the pickup truck, a male in his 50s, suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The incident blocked both lanes of Highway 92 and one-way traffic control was in effect by 10 a.m. after first responders arrived on the scene. Shortly after 10:30, officials say to expect one-way traffic control for at least two hours.
Firefighters needed nearly a half hour to remove the pickup truck driver from the wrecked vehicle, according to Cal Fire Public Information Officer Cecile Juliette. A dog in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries. The dump truck driver did not have any major injuries.
Personnel from the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department and San Mateo County Fire Department, and paramedics from American Medical Response were on the scene.
