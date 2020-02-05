Residents young and old left the first part of last week’s Midcoast Community Council meeting in high spirits after learning the county is actively working to construct a new pump track in Quarry Park.
The current track, which was built without county approval by resident bike enthusiasts looking for improved outdoor recreation, will remain closed but in place while the Granada Community Services District and the county agree on questions of liability.
Nicholas Calderon, parks director for the San Mateo County Parks Department, said the county intends to have the new pump track — which will occupy the same site — up and running within 49 weeks. But according to Calderon, the process could happen much quicker.
“Once we get someone on contract, this is going to move fast,” Calderon said.
As soon as the county hires a contractor to design and build the track, Calderon said he will look to the community for input and expertise on its size and features. Calderon also said making the track safe, durable and family-friendly are priorities in the design.
“We want to have these conversations so that at the end of the day, when it gets built, we are all happy,” Calderon said.
According to Calderon, if the GCSD gets an insurance policy on the current pump track that absolves the county of any liability, the current track can remain in place while residents await the construction of a new track.
GCSD Vice President Barbara Dye said she is working with attorneys to make that happen and that the topic will be on the agenda at the group’s Feb. 20 meeting. Costs for the new track, funded by the GCSD, will depend on its design.
“We have a resolution passed that we are going to provide funding,” Dye said. “But it’s not an entirely blank check.”
Residents praised Calderon’s work and his responsiveness to the community.
“It takes a lot of courage to say ‘Let’s hold on and let’s see what we can do,’ in the face of people who don’t believe you will do that,” said resident Chris Johnson.
Calderon said he is excited about the outcome of the project and a future he sees in which local kids can visit for generations and say they contributed to its design. But in regard to the process, Calderon said the parks department will be evaluating communication internally and externally to prevent future illegal park building.
“It comes down to communication,” Calderon said. “It’s very important to us that people don’t go into our parks and build the improvement they want without our permission. ... We are not going to allow that in the future.”
Also discussed at last night’s MCC meeting was the planned reopening of Moss Beach Park, estimated for May. Councilmember Barbra Mathewson hopes to organize a community celebration around the reopening.
The rest of the night was not so celebratory as council members and residents disagreed and expressed confusion about the Connect the Coastside and Cypress Point development plans and on working with consulting group Common Knowledge.
Many have objected to the Cypress Point project, which would construct 71 units of affordable housing in Moss Beach. In so doing, they raised the same concerns heard at the Planning Commission meeting, although the MCC was set to discuss zoning amendments and not the project proposal itself.
MCC Chair Len Erickson confirmed that the Planning Commission will return to the topic at its March 25 meeting and agreed to ask the county to hold that meeting in Moss Beach or Montara.
The MCC hopes to continue conversations about Common Knowledge, Cypress Point and the Connect the Coastside transportation plan at a future retreat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.