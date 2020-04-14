Partnering on the Tunitas Creek Beach improvement project, San Mateo County Parks and Peninsula Open Space Trust have launched an online survey to better understand how residents would use the park.
Intended as a three-year effort to improve access, safety and facilities for the county’s newest beach, the project is in its design and public input phase after receiving a Coastal Development Permit and initial designs from project consultants.
To share their input, residents can go online to the county Parks Department website to complete the survey, which asks how residents typically use local beaches, including what types of transportation they use and how often they visit.
— Sarah Wright
