San Mateo County is now requiring local grocery stores and supermarkets to find a needy table for excess food left over at the end of the day. While food pantries welcome the bounty, the added produce, dairy and meat products create new challenges for distribution sites to safely monitor and maintain fresh foods.
Senate Bill 1383 will require all municipalities in the state to have a system in place to divert food from the landfill. It establishes a 75 percent reduction of organic waste in landfill by 2025, with an additional target of diverting at least 20 percent of edible food toward human consumption.
“SB 1383 is the most innovative and comprehensive waste diversion bill since the 1980s,” Senior Sustainability Specialist Jack Johnson said. “It builds on the state’s long-standing goal of reducing the amount of material we put into landfill.”
To adhere to the law, San Mateo County started a few pilot programs last year.
It’s estimated that San Mateo County supermarkets, grocery stores, wholesalers and caterers generate about 36 million pounds of excess edible food per year, according to San Mateo County’s Office of Sustainability. Meanwhile, 30 to 40 percent of San Mateo County residents report being “food insecure.”
“This is the way the American consumer society is set up. We like to have a feeling of abundance and have a tendency to want to see all our shelves stocked full,” Johnson said. “What this program does is take that excess material and instead of it going to compost or landfill it is being diverted to human consumption which is its best use.”
In March 2019, the county started to expand existing grocery rescue and redistribution programs working with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank and Nuestra Casa in East Palo Alto, which is an organization that provides food to multi-family housing complexes, and Pacifica Resource Center.
Johnson said rather than having the county invest in new infrastructure, it made sense to partner with existing grocery rescue programs. With county funding, these programs are able to purchase additional vans and hire drivers to assist in food collection from grocery stores.
The legislation will also require that large chain restaurants and public events, such as the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival, contract with some organization or food bank to donate a portion of the excess food. That will become necessary by 2025.
Second Harvest Chief Executive Leslie Bacho said the pilot program is helping get more food variety in the hands of people who need assistance. She said the program helps clients access diary items, a variety of fresh produce and high-quality meats. However, she notes there are challenges inherent in dealing with perishables, such as refrigeration making sure the food is safe to consume.
Senior Manager of Capacity Shelby Senna said there are myriad of reasons grocers generate excess product.
“Yes grocers donate cosmetically imperfect produce and items nearing or past their sell by dates, but that’s not the full picture,” she said. “Grocers can also donate items like granola bars in a ripped box as long as the individual bars are sealed and labeled we recognize that they’re still good to eat.”
Stores also donate when they over-order an item, a product is discontinued or shipped to the wrong store or customer demand shifts. By allowing Second Harvest to take a grocer’s surplus, it reduces waste hauling costs and helps people who need food.
“To ensure that we’re rescuing only safe, quality food, Second Harvest educates both food donors and recipients on safe food handling practices,” Senna said.
Still in early implementation, Second Harvest is learning the best ways to pick up the products and redistribute them quickly while maintaining food safety and presentation. Additionally, the food bank can work with retailers to ensure the food being picked up is safe, good quality and looks appealing to the consumer.
“We’ve been able to service about 7,000 residents a month,” Bacho said. “Also, we’ve been really happy with the quality of the food received.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.