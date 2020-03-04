The Half Moon Bay High School boys varsity basketball team fell 72-50 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the CIF state tourney.
Playing in Division III, the No. 4 seeded home team was too much for Half Moon Bay, which finishes the season 20-7. The Cougars were undefeated in league play and made a strong showing in the Central Coast Section tournament.
— from staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.