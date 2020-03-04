The Half Moon Bay High School boys varsity basketball team fell 72-50 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the CIF state tourney.

Playing in Division III, the No. 4 seeded home team was too much for Half Moon Bay, which finishes the season 20-7. The Cougars were undefeated in league play and made a strong showing in the Central Coast Section tournament.

— from staff reports

